First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) vs. Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Financial Comparison

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Financial Bankshares and Wintrust Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 1 5 0 0 1.83 Wintrust Financial 0 4 4 1 2.67

First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $49.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.06%. Wintrust Financial has a consensus price target of $95.90, suggesting a potential upside of 38.88%. Given Wintrust Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Wintrust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 39.25% 14.09% 1.81% Wintrust Financial 22.70% 11.27% 1.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Wintrust Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $336.99 million 11.85 $120.37 million $1.70 34.69 Wintrust Financial $1.27 billion 3.08 $257.68 million $4.40 15.69

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bankshares. Wintrust Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wintrust Financial has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wintrust Financial pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. First Financial Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It also provides automated teller machines, drive-in and night deposit, safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, Internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transmitting, and other customary commercial banking services. In addition, the company offers personal trust services, including wealth management, administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts; and securities brokerage services, as well as administers retirement and employee benefit accounts, such as 401(k) profit sharing plans and IRAs;. As of December 31, 2017, it had 69 financial centers in Texas, including Abilene, San Angelo, Weatherford, Cleburne, Conroe, Stephenville, Granbury, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Burleson, Cisco, Clyde, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, Fort Worth, Glen Rose, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, Southlake, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Willis, Willow Park, Kingwood, Fulshear, El Campo, and Palacios. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Abilene, Texas.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services. It also engages in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing service clients. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 157 banking facilities and 212 ATMs. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

