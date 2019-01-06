Financial Survey: Lazydays (LAZY) vs. KAR Auction Services (KAR)

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) and KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Lazydays has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KAR Auction Services has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lazydays and KAR Auction Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 2 0 3.00 KAR Auction Services 0 3 5 0 2.63

Lazydays presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 176.56%. KAR Auction Services has a consensus price target of $65.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.63%. Given Lazydays’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lazydays is more favorable than KAR Auction Services.

Dividends

KAR Auction Services pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lazydays does not pay a dividend. KAR Auction Services pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KAR Auction Services has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of Lazydays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of KAR Auction Services shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Lazydays shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of KAR Auction Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lazydays and KAR Auction Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KAR Auction Services $3.46 billion 1.83 $362.00 million $2.50 18.76

KAR Auction Services has higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays.

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and KAR Auction Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays N/A 3.02% 0.65% KAR Auction Services 11.62% 26.50% 5.60%

Summary

KAR Auction Services beats Lazydays on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners. The company offers various new and used vehicles; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories. It also operates a fleet of vehicles for rent; and Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. In addition, the company arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources; and offers various third-party protection plans and services to the purchasers of its RVs. It operates five dealership locations in Florida, Arizona, and Colorado. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Seffner, Florida.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services, as well as data. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. The IAA segment offers various loss solutions and salvage vehicle auction services that facilitate the remarketing of vehicles for a range of sellers, including insurance companies, dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, and charitable organizations. This segment also provides catastrophe, vehicle inspection center, and transportation and towing services. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a network of 75 whole car auction locations and 175 salvage auction sites. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

