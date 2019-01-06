Financial Review: HYPERA S A/S (HYPMY) and e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares HYPERA S A/S and e.l.f. Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HYPERA S A/S 31.62% 13.69% 10.97% e.l.f. Beauty 10.11% 10.60% 5.23%

HYPERA S A/S has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HYPERA S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. e.l.f. Beauty does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of HYPERA S A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HYPERA S A/S and e.l.f. Beauty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HYPERA S A/S $538.51 million 9.93 $302.21 million N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty $269.89 million 1.67 $33.47 million $0.48 19.46

HYPERA S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than e.l.f. Beauty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HYPERA S A/S and e.l.f. Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HYPERA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A e.l.f. Beauty 2 7 1 0 1.90

e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus target price of $12.28, indicating a potential upside of 31.49%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than HYPERA S A/S.

Summary

HYPERA S A/S beats e.l.f. Beauty on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HYPERA S A/S Company Profile

Hypera S.A. operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands. It also provides similars and generics under the Neo Química brand; dermocosmetics under the Lanidrant, Agecare, Dersab, Epidac, Epidrat, Episol, Hidramamy, Creme rejuvenecedor, Blancy, and Pielus brands; and food supplements and sweeteners. The company was formerly known as Hypermarcas S.A. and changed its name to Hypera S.A. in February 2018. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.

