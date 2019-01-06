Financial Review: American Hotel Income Properties REIT (AHOTF) vs. Agree Realty (ADC)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Agree Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Agree Realty 0 1 7 0 2.88

Agree Realty has a consensus target price of $61.13, suggesting a potential upside of 4.13%. Given Agree Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Agree Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Agree Realty $116.56 million 17.36 $58.11 million $2.72 21.58

Agree Realty has higher revenue and earnings than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Dividends

Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT does not pay a dividend. Agree Realty pays out 81.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A Agree Realty 44.17% 6.46% 3.85%

Summary

Agree Realty beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 113 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver reliable and consistent U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 520 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 10.0 million square feet of gross leasable space. The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

