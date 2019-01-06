Financial Review: AMBT Liquidating (AMBTQ) versus AT&T (T)

AMBT Liquidating (OTCMKTS:AMBTQ) and AT&T (NYSE:T) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of AT&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of AMBT Liquidating shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of AT&T shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AMBT Liquidating and AT&T’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMBT Liquidating N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AT&T $160.55 billion 1.16 $29.45 billion $3.05 9.95

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than AMBT Liquidating.

Dividends

AT&T pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. AMBT Liquidating does not pay a dividend. AT&T pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AT&T has raised its dividend for 34 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AMBT Liquidating and AT&T, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMBT Liquidating 0 0 0 0 N/A AT&T 1 9 13 0 2.52

AT&T has a consensus target price of $35.84, suggesting a potential upside of 18.14%. Given AT&T’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AT&T is more favorable than AMBT Liquidating.

Profitability

This table compares AMBT Liquidating and AT&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMBT Liquidating N/A N/A N/A AT&T 20.40% 13.61% 4.57%

Summary

AT&T beats AMBT Liquidating on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMBT Liquidating

Ambient Corporation designs, develops, and sells communications and applications platform for utilities and other grid managers. The company's Ambient Smart Grid communications platform enables utilities to deploy and integrate multiple smart grid applications and technologies, in parallel on a single communications infrastructure, supporting smart metering, distribution automation, distribution management, demand response, distributed generation, and others. Its platform provides utilities with a two-way and open Internet protocol (IP) architecture that networks smart grid applications and various technologies within an application, and supports multiple communications technologies used by utilities, such as Wi-Fi, radio frequency, cellular technologies, power line communications, serial, and Ethernet. The company also offers smart grid communications nodes that are physical boxes, which contain the hardware and embedded software needed for communications and data collection in support of smart grid assets; AmbientNMS, a network management system that controls communications nodes, devices, and customers on a smart grid network; and Ambient Power Quality Monitoring solution, a combination of software and hardware that enables utilities and distribution network operators to measure an array of power quality parameters on medium and/or low voltage distribution grids, on overhead and/or underground lines, and at distribution substations or transformers. In addition, the company provides maintenance and implementation services to maintain its software installed; and consulting services relating to product development, network management services, and smart grid deployment strategies. Ambient Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers. The Entertainment Group segment provides video entertainment and audio programming channels to approximately 25 million subscribers; broadband and Internet services to 13.5 million residential subscribers; local and long-distance voice services to residential customers, as well as DSL Internet access; and voice services provided over IP-based technology. The Consumer Mobility segment offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice and data communications services to consumers, and wireless wholesale and resale subscribers; consulting, advertising, and application and co-location services; and sells a variety of handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and personal computer wireless data cards through company-owned stores, agents, or third-party retail stores, as well as accessories, such as carrying cases, hands-free devices, and other items. The International segment offers digital television services, including local and international digital video entertainment and audio programming under the DIRECTV and SKY brands throughout Latin America. This segment offers postpaid and prepaid wireless services in Mexico to approximately 15 million subscribers under the AT&T and Unefon brands; and sells a range of handsets. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

