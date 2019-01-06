Financial Comparison: Stratasys (SSYS) versus Interlink Electronics (LINK)

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stratasys and Interlink Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratasys $668.36 million 1.49 -$38.27 million $0.13 142.38 Interlink Electronics $11.15 million 1.26 $1.26 million N/A N/A

Interlink Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stratasys.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Stratasys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Stratasys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Stratasys has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interlink Electronics has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stratasys and Interlink Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratasys 1 3 2 0 2.17 Interlink Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stratasys currently has a consensus target price of $20.83, indicating a potential upside of 12.55%. Given Stratasys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stratasys is more favorable than Interlink Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Stratasys and Interlink Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratasys -4.10% 1.01% 0.83% Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93%

Summary

Stratasys beats Interlink Electronics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content. The company offers entry-level desktop 3D printers to systems for rapid prototyping, and production systems for direct digital manufacturing. It also provides 3D printing consumable materials, including FDM cartridge-based materials, PolyJet cartridge-based materials, non-color digital materials, and color variations; and downloadable and cloud-based professional 3D printing workflow software, as well as suites of software with various 3D printing systems. In addition, the company offers customer support, basic warranty, and extended support programs; leases or rents 3D printers and 3D production systems; produces prototypes and end-use parts for customers from a customer-provided CAD file; and provides plastic and metal parts for rapid prototyping and production processes, as well as related professional services. Further, it operates Thingiverse, an online community for sharing downloadable, digital 3D designs; and GrabCAD Community, a resource of CAD models for mechanical engineers and designers. The company's products and services are primarily used in automotive, aerospace, medical, dental, jewelry, and education markets. Stratasys Ltd. sells its products through a network of resellers and independent sales agents worldwide. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs. The company also provides FSR sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface solutions that have various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, biological monitoring, and others. The company serves Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia and Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

