Fidelity Southern (LION) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on LION. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity Southern from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Fidelity Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.67.
LION stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 68,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,433. The company has a market capitalization of $709.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.62. Fidelity Southern has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
In related news, Director Rankin M. Smith, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of Fidelity Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $378,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 259,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,977.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 98,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,045,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,386,000 after purchasing an additional 160,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.
About Fidelity Southern
Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.
