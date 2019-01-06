Fidelity Southern (LION) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LION. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity Southern from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Fidelity Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.67.

LION stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 68,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,433. The company has a market capitalization of $709.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.62. Fidelity Southern has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. Fidelity Southern had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity Southern will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rankin M. Smith, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of Fidelity Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $378,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 259,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,977.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 98,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,045,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,386,000 after purchasing an additional 160,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity Southern

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

