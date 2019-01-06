Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $842,000 Stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG)

Federated Investors Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,458,000 after buying an additional 52,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,783,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 732,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 64,498 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,266,000 after purchasing an additional 133,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 509,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMG. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $64.47 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $110.12. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.30%.

In related news, insider Michael C. Lukemire sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $709,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,249.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/federated-investors-inc-pa-has-842000-stake-in-scotts-miracle-gro-co-smg.html.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internatonally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.