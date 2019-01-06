Federated Investors Inc. PA Grows Stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM)

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 121.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.08% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 43.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,089,000 after purchasing an additional 747,925 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter valued at $12,458,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,254,000 after acquiring an additional 651,175 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 197.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 423,700 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter valued at $6,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

RYAM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of RYAM opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $543.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.44.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 159.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Paul G. Boynton acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 273,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,834.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, and Pulp & Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

