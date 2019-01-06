Fastcoin Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (FST)

Fastcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Fastcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fastcoin has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Fastcoin has a total market capitalization of $109,199.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Fastcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00948897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00019149 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00001209 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00012679 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Fastcoin Coin Profile

Fastcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Fastcoin’s total supply is 156,913,424 coins. The official website for Fastcoin is www.fastcoin.ca . Fastcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fastcoin is /r/Fastcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fastcoin’s official message board is www.fastcointalk.org

Fastcoin Coin Trading

Fastcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fastcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fastcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fastcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

