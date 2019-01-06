Fantom Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Fantom has a total market cap of $7.12 million and $521,709.00 worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, Bgogo and DDEX. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.02285256 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00159002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00213039 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026145 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026149 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,489,368,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,270,000,000 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bgogo, Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

