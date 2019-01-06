Exxon Mobil (XOM) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

According to Zacks, “Over the last two years, ExxonMobil has been investing majority of its capital budget in upstream businesses. The integrated energy player has the same plans for 2019. With the oil price scenario likely to remain weak till mid-2019, the company’s massive capital allocations are unlikely to generate handsome returns in the near term. Moreover, the company’s upstream portfolio has not generated much growth in recent years and the trend isn’t likely to change anytime soon. Notably, in the first nine months of 2018, net production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil from its Worldwide operations declined from the year-ago comparable period. ExxonMobil’s exit from a joint venture in Russia is also concerning.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $70.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 7,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $619,838.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 207,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,408,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Neil A. Hansen sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $214,914.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,808 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 56,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 200,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 49,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 93,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

