Exterran Corp (EXTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350.05 Million

Analysts expect that Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) will post sales of $350.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $362.10 million. Exterran posted sales of $337.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Exterran had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $334.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

In related news, CEO Andrew James Way sold 34,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $879,838.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $857,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,019,399 shares of company stock valued at $23,274,047. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Exterran by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exterran by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,333,000 after purchasing an additional 244,903 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in Exterran by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 165,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 36,235 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Exterran in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,288,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Exterran in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,544,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Exterran has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.91 million, a P/E ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 1.63.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.