Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESRX. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Mizuho set a $101.00 price objective on Express Scripts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

Shares of ESRX stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Express Scripts has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $101.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $25.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Express Scripts will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $520,783.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Express Scripts in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Express Scripts in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Express Scripts by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 435,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,400,000 after buying an additional 81,792 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

