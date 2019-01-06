Express, Inc. (EXPR) Stake Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 611.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 687,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590,896 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Express were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Express during the second quarter worth $146,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Express by 215.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Express during the third quarter worth $179,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Express by 54.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Express by 71.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the period.

Get Express alerts:

EXPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. MKM Partners set a $6.00 price target on shares of Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.20.

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.19. Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $11.69.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.46 million. Express had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 240,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $1,288,678.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/express-inc-expr-stake-boosted-by-aqr-capital-management-llc.html.

Express Profile

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.