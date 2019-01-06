ExclusiveCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,285.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00004824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Upbit. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $4,285.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.69 or 0.02097137 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002555 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000167 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00022871 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004491 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,388,675 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

