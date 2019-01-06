Everi (EVRI) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) shares rose 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 653,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 869,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Get Everi alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $361.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/everi-evri-stock-price-up-5-9.html.

About Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.