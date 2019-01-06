Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVK remained flat at $$3.99 during trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.97. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.48 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

