E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ETFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Raymond James lowered E*TRADE Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.12.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

ETFC stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.28. 2,081,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. E*TRADE Financial has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director James P. Healy acquired 5,000 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rodger A. Lawson acquired 10,000 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.27 per share, with a total value of $512,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,222.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,154 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.