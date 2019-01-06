EtherDelta Token Market Cap Hits $0.00 (EDT)

EtherDelta Token (CURRENCY:EDT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One EtherDelta Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $32.15, $50.98 and $51.55. EtherDelta Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and $242.00 worth of EtherDelta Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EtherDelta Token has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $515.01 or 0.12582200 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00027372 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00001285 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00001006 BTC.

EtherDelta Token Profile

EtherDelta Token (CRYPTO:EDT) is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. EtherDelta Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. EtherDelta Token’s official website is crowdsale.etherdelta.com . EtherDelta Token’s official Twitter account is @etherdelta

EtherDelta Token Coin Trading

EtherDelta Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $18.94, $10.39, $24.68, $5.60, $24.43, $13.77, $20.33, $7.50, $33.94, $50.98 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherDelta Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherDelta Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherDelta Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

