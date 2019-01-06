Ether Zero Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $0.00 and $307,552.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00002942 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, DigiFinex, Hotbit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.83 or 0.03881598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00133010 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 194,000,000 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, EXX, DigiFinex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

