ESCO Technologies (ESE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESE has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ESCO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.02. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $231.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.93 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 11.94%. Research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 75.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 17.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESCO Technologies (ESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.