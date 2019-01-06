Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 5.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 55.1% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 12.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Salvatore Correnti purchased 320 shares of Erie Indemnity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.81 per share, for a total transaction of $40,579.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $40,579.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Louis F. Colaizzo purchased 750 shares of Erie Indemnity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.00 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $522,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,980 shares of company stock valued at $261,073. Insiders own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

ERIE opened at $133.90 on Friday. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $106.63 and a twelve month high of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $612.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 7th. This is an increase from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is 85.06%.

ERIE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

