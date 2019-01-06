Equity BancShares (EQBK) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered Equity BancShares from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Equity BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Equity BancShares from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Equity BancShares has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.76. 53,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,067. The company has a market cap of $556.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Equity BancShares has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $44.30.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.19 million for the quarter. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Analysts predict that Equity BancShares will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equity BancShares news, Director Harvey R. Sorensen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.56 per share, for a total transaction of $35,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity BancShares in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Equity BancShares in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Equity BancShares in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity BancShares by 55.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity BancShares by 30.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.