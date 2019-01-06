EQGP (EQGP) Stock Rating Lowered by US Capital Advisors

EQGP (NYSE:EQGP) was downgraded by investment analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

EQGP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on EQGP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup raised EQGP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded EQGP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on EQGP in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered EQGP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.95 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.58.

Shares of EQGP stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. EQGP has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.21.

EQGP (NYSE:EQGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). EQGP had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $364.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQGP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Midstream Corp Equitrans bought 15,364,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $307,288,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Diana M. Charletta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $40,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EQGP by 24.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,417,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 275,945 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQGP by 15.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 653,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 89,764 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of EQGP by 3.2% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,026,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQGP by 116.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 74,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EQGP during the third quarter valued at $3,986,000. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQGP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

