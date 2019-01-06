Epizyme (EPZM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,087,990 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 2,102,697 shares.The stock last traded at $7.94 and had previously closed at $5.98.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Epizyme from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Roth Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Epizyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Epizyme to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

The firm has a market cap of $487.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.03.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme Inc will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Epizyme by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Epizyme by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Epizyme by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Epizyme by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,021,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,390,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Epizyme by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

