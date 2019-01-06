Enphase Energy (ENPH) Trading 6.7% Higher

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.08. 1,814,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,292,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

The firm has a market cap of $502.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 656.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,543,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,128,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 479,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,128,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 479,564 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,519,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 366,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

