Engie (ENGIY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of ENGIY stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Engie has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $18.07.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

