Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) Shares Up 6.3%

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) shares shot up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.18. 22,377,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 15,657,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director Ray C. Davis bought 316,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $4,992,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $295,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,340,500 shares of company stock worth $51,318,025 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

