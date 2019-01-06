Endocyte, Inc. (ECYT) Receives $21.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

ECYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Endocyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endocyte in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Endocyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Endocyte from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECYT opened at $23.99 on Thursday. Endocyte has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.99 and a beta of -0.01.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Endocyte had a negative net margin of 32,296.09% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endocyte will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECYT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Endocyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Endocyte by 5,461.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Endocyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Endocyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Endocyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Endocyte Company Profile

Endocyte, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

