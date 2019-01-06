EncryptoTel [WAVES] One Day Volume Reaches $37,260.00 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $37,260.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.02211630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00156484 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00216883 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024703 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024706 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES] launched on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

