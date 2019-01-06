Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) rose 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.57. Approximately 643,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 522,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.
ENBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.
The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,209,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,561,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,260,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.
About Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)
Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.
Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.