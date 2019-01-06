Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) rose 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.57. Approximately 643,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 522,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

ENBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.64 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,209,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,561,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,260,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

About Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

