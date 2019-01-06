Elacoin (ELC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Elacoin (CURRENCY:ELC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Elacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00004929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elacoin has a market cap of $189,308.00 and $0.00 worth of Elacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elacoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00956387 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00019182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00001215 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00012624 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Elacoin Profile

ELC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. Elacoin’s total supply is 642,276 coins and its circulating supply is 407,774 coins. Elacoin’s official website is elc.22web.org

Elacoin Coin Trading

Elacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

