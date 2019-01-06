El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on El Pollo LoCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. El Pollo LoCo has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $112.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.54 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.38%. El Pollo LoCo’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the third quarter valued at $158,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 13.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of December 06, 2018, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

