EggCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (EGG)

EggCoin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, EggCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One EggCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. EggCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of EggCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EggCoin alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007210 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020322 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00226536 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00013102 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000919 BTC.

EggCoin Coin Profile

EggCoin (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015.

Buying and Selling EggCoin

EggCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EggCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EggCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EggCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EggCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EggCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.