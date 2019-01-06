Eden (EDN) Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. Eden has a market cap of $3.79 million and $488,342.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.02205114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00155438 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00215311 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024837 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024802 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,992,054 tokens. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.