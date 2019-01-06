Ecology and Environment (EEI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Ecology and Environment stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300. Ecology and Environment has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of -0.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ecology and Environment stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.35% of Ecology and Environment worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecology & Environment, Inc, an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of mass destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies.

