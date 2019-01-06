eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.0237 on Top Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. eBoost has a market cap of $474,825.00 and approximately $2,009.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 80,828,160 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

