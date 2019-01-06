eBay (EBAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $34.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, Director Pierre M. Omidyar sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $1,037,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,364,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,415,207.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 17,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $501,771.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 289,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,529.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,165 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in eBay by 0.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 404,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 81,198 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 317,630 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.