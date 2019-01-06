Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0421 per share on Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th.

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $12.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/eaton-vance-california-mun-income-trust-cev-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-04-on-january-22nd.html.

About Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.