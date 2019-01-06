Eastman Chemical (EMN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Eastman Chemical remains focused on cost-cutting and productivity actions. Its cost reduction actions are expected to contribute to its earnings. Eastman Chemical also remains committed to reduce debt and boost shareholder returns leveraging strong free cash flows. However, Eastman Chemical faces headwinds from raw material cost inflation. It is also exposed to certain challenges in its fiber business. High scheduled maintenance costs may also impact margins. Eastman Chemical has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past six months.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research raised Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Eastman Chemical to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.42.

EMN stock traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, reaching $74.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,111. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $112.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

In other news, Director David W. Raisbeck bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.21 per share, for a total transaction of $988,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,951.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

