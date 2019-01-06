Eagle Materials (EXP) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.15 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

EXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Materials from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Stephens set a $90.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.88.

EXP stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.07. 884,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.15). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,465.3% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 721,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,497,000 after buying an additional 705,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eagle Materials by 83.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,324,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,908,000 after purchasing an additional 602,571 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,635,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eagle Materials by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,532,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,826,000 after purchasing an additional 273,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Eagle Materials by 79,460.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 206,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 205,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

