Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DLNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an underperform rating and issued a $5.25 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynagas LNG Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 269,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,033. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $119.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.23. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $12.69.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.82 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

