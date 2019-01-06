DXC Technology Co (DXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.32. 3,596,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,819,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,502,000 after acquiring an additional 319,168 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 304,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,540,000 after acquiring an additional 44,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.