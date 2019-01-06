DRP Utility (DRPU) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DRP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. DRP Utility has a total market cap of $594,388.00 and $22,681.00 worth of DRP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DRP Utility token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last seven days, DRP Utility has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DRP Utility Profile

DRP Utility is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2017. DRP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. The official message board for DRP Utility is medium.com/@DCORP . DRP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC . The official website for DRP Utility is www.dcorp.it

Buying and Selling DRP Utility

DRP Utility can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRP Utility directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DRP Utility should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DRP Utility using one of the exchanges listed above.

