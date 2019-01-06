Dragon Coins (DRG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,833.00

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $12,833.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.02292708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00158918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00202938 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026271 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026250 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins’ launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

