Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) and Green Endeavors (GRNE) Head-To-Head Survey

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) and Green Endeavors (OTCMKTS:GRNE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dolphin Entertainment and Green Endeavors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Green Endeavors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dolphin Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 149.34%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than Green Endeavors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and Green Endeavors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment $22.41 million 0.80 $6.91 million ($0.20) -6.35 Green Endeavors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dolphin Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Green Endeavors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and Green Endeavors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment -6.20% -30.24% -6.98% Green Endeavors N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment beats Green Endeavors on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Green Endeavors

Green Endeavors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hair salons in Utah, the United States. The company operates two Aveda Lifestyle Salons in the Liberty Heights and Marmalade districts of Salt lake City, Utah. Its salons operations consist of three components, including an Aveda retail store that sells hair care, makeup, skincare, and fragrance products; hair salons, which offer hair care and other salon services, such as makeup, skin care, and nail care; and a training academy, which educates and prepares staff about the culture, services, and products provided by the salon. Green Endeavors, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.