Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) Trading Down 10.2%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) shares were down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.45 and last traded at $29.73. Approximately 11,080,852 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 10,353,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1018 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $214,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $1,071,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

