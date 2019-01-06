Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (MIDU) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,301 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.76% of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $55.74.
Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.