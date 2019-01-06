Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Trading Up 5.5%

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.33 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 748,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 742,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DPLO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Diplomat Pharmacy from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Diplomat Pharmacy to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Diplomat Pharmacy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 142.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the second quarter worth $210,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 1,245.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 817.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO)

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

